Police

The Number of Officers Who Have Left Chicago's Police Force Is Staggering

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 11, 2022 11:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Number of Officers Who Have Left Chicago's Police Force Is Staggering

Source: AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The Chicago Police Department is preparing for a surge in violence over the Memorial Day weekend by canceling all upcoming days off for its officers as they are continuing to face a severe manpower shortage. 

ABC 7 Chicago reports an internal memo sent to officers states all days off are to be canceled for one full week between May 24 and 31 along with the possibility of being put on 12-hour work shifts during that time "if operational needs arises." It is expected that downtown retail corridors will get special attention during the holiday weekend. 

To make matters worse, 900 officers left CPD while only 51 joined between January and October 2021. This is a stark contrast to 2019, where 619 officers left the force and 444 joined the department. It started to get worse in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and BLM riots, where CPD saw 705 officers leave and 161 join. 

"The escape from this job and the tragic things we see on a daily basis, to be able to go on vacation or even just spend time with your family at a barbecue, it is decompression time that is sorely needed," John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, told ABC & Chicago.

"In theory, we are probably 2,000-plus under our all-time high," Catanzara said. "That doesn't make anybody safe, that doesn't make the streets safer which the last two years of homicide numbers show. That doesn't make our officers any safer, it leads to exhaustion."

In addition to the city's infamous shootings, carjackings and robberies are becoming a common problem residents have to face. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Someone Fired a Bullet into the Office Building of Virginia's Attorney General
Matt Vespa
Schumer Forces Democrats to Walk the Plank on Abortion
Katie Pavlich
Democratic Lawmakers in New York Are Pushing for a State Abortion Fund
Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy on Biden Failures: 'Nothing Is Built, Nothing Is Back, Nothing Is Better'
Spencer Brown
Tim Scott Shuts Down Treasury Secretary's Claim That Women Need Abortion to Succeed
Spencer Brown
Harvard Study: Student Development Harmed Much Less in States with Open Schools During COVID
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular