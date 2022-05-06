Top House Democrat Labels Roe v. Wade Opponents as Belonging to a Cult

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joined in on the hysterics of the Supreme Court opinion draft leak detailing the potential overturning of the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Talking with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, Jeffries said people who oppose Roe v. Wade belong to a "cult" and want to impose said "cult" on the rest of the country.

"People are incredibly alarmed. This is a radical, right-wing runaway Republican-sanctioned assault by this Supreme Court on our freedom, on our Constitution, on really what we stand for as an inclusive democratic society," said Jeffries. "So the battle lines have been drawn, and the stakes are very crystallized. You either stand on the side of freedom, or you stand on the side of tyranny. You stand on the side of a woman's freedom to make her own health care decisions, or you stand on the side of government-mandated pregnancies. Even in the case of rape or incest. You stand on the side of the Constitution, or you stand on the side of the cult, which wants to impose its values on the rest of us."

Host Willie Geist asked Jeffries what they should tell women on what they can do in the face of the potential overturning.

"It's important to get active, get engaged, and get into some good trouble," Jeffries replied.

"I think from my standpoint, that means exercise your right to protest. In the First Amendment, to petition your government, to demand that the government act in ways that are consistent with our values. I think an initial step means making sure that state legislative bodies across the country are not rolling back the woman's right to choose and her freedom to make her own health care decisions," he continued. "That we can strengthen those rights as we've done in New York state. But it is also going to be important not just to protest, not just to petition your government, but to vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Because your quality of life clearly depends on it."