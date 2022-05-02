Washington Post Roasted for Shaming Trump's Wall Causing Deaths of Illegal Crossers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 02, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Post Roasted for Shaming Trump's Wall Causing Deaths of Illegal Crossers

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Biden border crisis has claimed many lives of illegal immigrants during the historic surge in crossings as the current administration has done everything in their power to incentivized people to come to the southern border.

Just these past weeks in the area around Eagle Pass, Texas, multiple illegal immigrants have drowned as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande. Fox News National Correspondent Bryan Llenas recently witnessed a man drown in a popular crossing spot.

The Washington Post published a story last week that highlighted the growing number of deaths...stemming from the border wall system built under former President Donald Trump because it is manmade:

"Since 2019, when the barrier’s height was raised to 30 feet along much of the border in California, the number of patients arriving at the UC San Diego Medical Center’s trauma ward after falling off the structure has jumped fivefold, to 375, the physicians found. Falling deaths at the barrier went from zero to 16 during that time, according to the report, citing records maintained by the San Diego county medical examiner."

...

"Migrants attempting to evade capture have drowned in the Rio Grande, died of exposure in South Texas and Arizona, and disappeared into the Pacific Ocean during smuggling attempts at sea. What’s different is that the border wall is a man-made obstacle that poses a lethal danger and public health challenge where one did not exist previously."

In addition to the increase in deaths, there has been an increasing number of injuries when a person falls off the wall and survives. To be clear, it is sad when people die trying to enter the United States. It makes it even sadder when the deaths are the result of those same people being incentivized to come by the United States government when they should be focused on deterring illegal immigration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Bill Maher Declares Twitter Should Lose This Privilege Over Hunter Biden Laptop Story
Matt Vespa

With the NY Grand Jury Disbanding, Liberal America Needs to Accept the Obvious Here Regarding Trump
Matt Vespa
Schlichter: The Lone Conservative in Hollywood
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Animated Series ‘Pearl’
Madeline Leesman
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Refuses to Say Biden Wants to Reduce Illegal Immigration
Julio Rosas

Biden’s Minister of Truth Argues for Censorship to Protect Women From Mean Tweets
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular