CNN Couldn't Even Accurately Report When CNN+ Was Supposed to End

There was no surprise when CNN announced this month CNN+, their online streaming app, would be ending at the end of April, given how no one asked for such a service. So therefore it should be no surprised CNN, home of fake news, couldn't even accurately report when CNN+ is supposed to end.

When the network made the announcement last week, CNN+ was slated to stop broadcasting on Saturday, April 30. But in an email sent to the low number of subscribers, CNN revealed the actual end date is Thursday, April 28.

"After April 28, 2022, the CNN+ daily and weekly shows, Interview Club, and the on-demand library of CNN Original Series and Films will no longer be available," the email stated, according to Digital Trends.

"CNN+ streaming will come to an end on April 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription directly from us, we will be providing a full refund for your subscription fee back to your original CNN+ payment method by May 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription via a third party, such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon, that third party will process a full refund of your subscription fee in accordance with their respective refund policies and timelines. You can confirm the details of those refunds directly with the applicable third-party app store provider."

CNN poured over $300 million into the failed venture, managing to only get around 150,000 subscribers and 10,000 daily viewers before the announced demise. Millions of dollars were also spent on advertisement. Much like its start, CNN+ ended not with a bang, but with a whimper.