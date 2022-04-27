Illegal Immigration

So the DHS Secretary Decided to Gaslight Congress About the Biden Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
So the DHS Secretary Decided to Gaslight Congress About the Biden Border Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided to gaslight members of Congress on Wednesday during his testimony about the ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis before a subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mayorkas blamed the current crisis, which has seen historically high illegal border crossings since Joe Biden became president, on inheriting a broken immigration system and said only Congress can fix the problem.

"We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain. It is not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this, yet, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States and interdicted more drugs and disrupted more smuggling operations than ever before," Mayorkas said.

What Mayorkas left out of his opening statement is that to due the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants willingly turning themselves in to Border Patrol, because they know they will be released in the United States, it has resulted in large numbers of illegal immigrants being able to get away from Border Patrol. In just fiscal year 2022, there have been an estimated 220,000 "gotaways."

Later on, when Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) asked Mayorkas if the country's southern is secured, he replied with a yes.

Mayorkas' answers and statements are in stark contrast to what Border Patrol and other local law enforcement have been stating since the surge in early 2021.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: NY Court Sides With Republicans in Massive Blow to Dems' Gerrymander
Spencer Brown
White House Makes Another Bizarre Claim About Inflation
Katie Pavlich
Concerns Over Inflation Fuel Low Confidence in America’s Economy
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Poll: Joe Manchin May Be Having Last Laugh When It Comes to His Approval Ratings
Rebecca Downs
Propaganda King Adam Schiff Appears Upset About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Katie Pavlich
BUSTED: How a COVID Frontline Doctor Was Exposed as a Total Fraud
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular