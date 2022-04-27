So the DHS Secretary Decided to Gaslight Congress About the Biden Border Crisis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided to gaslight members of Congress on Wednesday during his testimony about the ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis before a subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mayorkas blamed the current crisis, which has seen historically high illegal border crossings since Joe Biden became president, on inheriting a broken immigration system and said only Congress can fix the problem.

"We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain. It is not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this, yet, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States and interdicted more drugs and disrupted more smuggling operations than ever before," Mayorkas said.

What Mayorkas left out of his opening statement is that to due the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants willingly turning themselves in to Border Patrol, because they know they will be released in the United States, it has resulted in large numbers of illegal immigrants being able to get away from Border Patrol. In just fiscal year 2022, there have been an estimated 220,000 "gotaways."

Later on, when Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) asked Mayorkas if the country's southern is secured, he replied with a yes.

WATCH: Biden’s DHS secretary spreads more disinformation@RepMichaelGuest: “Are you testifying as you sit here today that the southwest border is secure?”@SecMayorkas: “Yes I am, and we are continuing to work to make it more secure.” ?? pic.twitter.com/ktxNWcE7PZ — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) April 27, 2022

Mayorkas' answers and statements are in stark contrast to what Border Patrol and other local law enforcement have been stating since the surge in early 2021.

If Pinocchio could play a DHS Secretary on TV… https://t.co/XvlGdzeRSL — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 27, 2022