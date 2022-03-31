Medical Student Brags About Misusing Needle on Patient Who Joked About Her Pronouns Button

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 10:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
Medical Student Brags About Misusing Needle on Patient Who Joked About Her Pronouns Button

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Kychelle Del Rosario, a fourth year medical student at Wake Forest School of Medicine, posted on her Twitter account she pricked a man who was having a blood draw twice when she missed the vein after he mocked a button she wore that listed her pronouns.

The tweet, which has since been deleted along with her account, stated, "I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff 'She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?' I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice."

In an initial statement, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Del Rosario's tweet does not "in any way reflect the quality of care and compassion that Wake Forest University School of Medicine strives to provide care to our patients each and every day."

The spokeswoman added while "federal law" does not permit the school to provide specific information about the situation, they are taking steps to address the matter with Del Rosario. In a follow up statement, the school was able to say Del Rosario is no longer "involved in patient care activities at this time," but did not specify if she is no longer a student.  

In a published piece, Del Rosario wrote in 2021, "As a current medical student, I am passionate about advocating for transgender rights, especially in health and healthcare access. I plan to make taking care of transgender patients an integral part of my future practice."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
10 Thought-Provoking Quotes from Kamala Harris
Spencer Brown
Arizona Gov. Ducey Signs Bills Limiting Abortion and Protecting Women’s Sports
Madeline Leesman
Trump Blasts Biden's Depletion of the Strategic Oil Reserve
Katie Pavlich
Florida: DeSantis Builds Massive Re-Election Lead, Torches 'Woke' Disney Executives
Guy Benson
Lindsey Graham Has Decided How He'll Vote on Judge Jackson
Katie Pavlich
Biden Releases a New Transgender Equity Plan
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular