Medical Student Brags About Misusing Needle on Patient Who Joked About Her Pronouns Button

Kychelle Del Rosario, a fourth year medical student at Wake Forest School of Medicine, posted on her Twitter account she pricked a man who was having a blood draw twice when she missed the vein after he mocked a button she wore that listed her pronouns.

The tweet, which has since been deleted along with her account, stated, "I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff 'She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?' I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice."

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This student's tweet does not reflect how Wake Forest University School of Medicine treats patients and provides patient care. We are taking measures to address this with the student.

In an initial statement, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Del Rosario's tweet does not "in any way reflect the quality of care and compassion that Wake Forest University School of Medicine strives to provide care to our patients each and every day."

The spokeswoman added while "federal law" does not permit the school to provide specific information about the situation, they are taking steps to address the matter with Del Rosario. In a follow up statement, the school was able to say Del Rosario is no longer "involved in patient care activities at this time," but did not specify if she is no longer a student.

THE DOCTOR BOASTED ABOUT MISTREATING A PATIENT B/C OF HIS POLITICS.

UPDATE: Federal law has changed overnight. Now @wakeforestmed is willing to confirm that their doctor who mistreated a patient because of his political views, Kychelle Del Rosario, is no longer "involved in patient care activities." We still don't know if she's enrolled.

In a published piece, Del Rosario wrote in 2021, "As a current medical student, I am passionate about advocating for transgender rights, especially in health and healthcare access. I plan to make taking care of transgender patients an integral part of my future practice."