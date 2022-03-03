Gang, Cartel Members Captured by Border Patrol Highlight Dangers of Open Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a statement on Wednesday explaining Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector had arrested several criminals who illegally crossed into the United States.

On February 28, agents with McAllen Border Patrol Station apprehended a group of six migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. Once in custody, record checks revealed a man traveling in the group is an active member of the Gulf Cartel, the main cartel that operates across the border in south Texas. The cartel member’s brother was also traveling among the group, according to CBP, and both men have prior arrests in Mexico for possession of marijuana.

That same day, Harlingen Police Department officers requested Border Patrol agents check the immigration status of a man in their custody:

"Record checks revealed he is a Paisa gang member with extensive criminal history and multiple removals from the U.S. dating back to 2007. The subject has served prison time twice for assault in Nashville, Tennessee, to include a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The man also served a six-year confinement for possession of cocaine, and almost three-years in confinement for immigration related offenses."

On March 1, a McAllen Border Patrol Station processing agent encountered a 21-year-old Salvadoran national whose record checks indicate he is a Mara-Salvatrucha gang member, commonly known as MS-13. He was also arrested for terroristic threats in his home country in 2017.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues to be a major hotspot along the U.S.-Mexico border as the border crisis that was exacerbated under President Joe Biden continues.

Over the weekend #RGV Agents disrupted three smuggling events resulting in 19 arrests



In one incident, an RGV SUAS operator assisted agents in the detection and apprehension of 12 migrants.https://t.co/X70x1GVCOz pic.twitter.com/hyHFGdrAaH — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 1, 2022