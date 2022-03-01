Media Bias

PolitiFact Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Fact Check Maria Bartiromo

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 01, 2022 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
PolitiFact Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Fact Check Maria Bartiromo

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

PolitiFact tried to claim Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo had a "mostly false" statement she made on "Jesse Watters Primetime" when she said the U.S. had doubled its oil "imports from Russia in the last year."

PolitiFact goes on to write how "the U.S. did not double oil imports from Russia in the last year" and they found "the most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the U.S. increased its oil imports from Russia by about 28% in the first 11 months of 2021."

But then the "fact check" concedes "the U.S. did double the amount of crude oil imported from Russia last year," but that does not matter because "Russia accounts for only about 3% of overall U.S. crude oil imports in 2021."

PolitiFact says their reason for giving Bartiromo a "mostly false" rating is because combined with crude and refined oil, it only represents a 28% increase:

"The U.S. imports two types of oil from Russia: crude oil and refined products such as gasoline and kerosene. Last June, the U.S. imported 848,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia...Bartiromo has more of a point when looking at only crude oil imported from Russia in 2021, which has more than doubled. But Russia accounted for about 3% of overall U.S. crude oil imports in 2021 — a 2 percentage point increase from 2020."

Users on Twitter mocked PolitiFact for proving Bartiromo's point while claiming it was a fully true statement:

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Just 21 Percent of Americans Are Satisfied with the Current State of the Union
Spencer Brown
SOTU Preview: Biden Abandons Build Back Better for a New Agenda
Katie Pavlich
Radical: Senate Dems Overwhelmingly Support Nationwide Law Imposing Abortion-on-Demand For All Nine Months
Guy Benson

'Makes No Sense': Manchin Blasts Biden for Importing Russian Oil
Spencer Brown
Disgraced Ex-Governor Cuomo Comes Crawling Back with Shameless TV Ad
Spencer Brown
'Barbaric': Putin's Troops Level Government Building, Strike Residential Areas
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular