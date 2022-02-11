Gov. Whitmer Says It's 'Downright Dangerous' for Conservative Media to Be 'Inciting' Trucker Protest

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) told CNN on Thursday that is dangerous for conservative media to be covering the ongoing Canadian truckers protest in a light that doesn't smear them as lawbreakers or racists.

Truckers in Canada have taken the extra step to block the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detriot, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, where at least 25 percent of all trade between the U.S. and Canada takes place. Two other ports of entry along the U.S.-Canadian border have also been blocked by protesters calling for an end of COVID-related mandates.

There are rumblings that a U.S. version of the trucker protest could start during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles and end in the nation's capital.

"Right-wing media, as I’m sure you’re aware, is really fueling this...What is your response to that encouragement?" CNN anchor Brianna Keilar asked Whitmer.

"Well, obviously, we cannot incite and encourage people to break the law, especially when they are throwing other Americans on it of work and creating an economic crisis that we were just recovering from," Whitmer replied.

"Well, it’s dangerous. They’re inciting and encouraging people to break the law. And to do so in a way that devastates so many hard-working people. This is families, this is businesses in America that rely on this commerce free-flowing," she continued. "This is five days and it is already taken a toll of tens of millions of dollars. That number compounds over time. And any encouragement for people to replicate this and break the law and devastate our economy is not just devastating to our national bottom line but to individual households, to businesses, to agriculture. So it’s incredibly unhelpful and downright dangerous."

Keep in mind CNN is the same network that actively downplayed the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots as they were happening in real-time. Former anchor Chris Cuomo even stupidly asked where it says protests have to be peaceful, with the answer being in the First Amendment.







