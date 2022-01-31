Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on the Left's Attempt to Get Him Removed from Spotify

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 10:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Podcast host Joe Rogan issued a statement on his Instagram account after a few music artists are starting to pull their music from Spotify after the platform has refused to remove Rogan for interviews he has done about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting with musician Neil Young, liberals and progressives have intensified their calls for Rogan to be censored for what they say have been "misinformation" from Rogan's podcast about COVID-19, specifically his interviews with Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, and Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist and inventor of the mRNA vaccine.

"I think there's a lot of people who have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on soundbites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging. The podcast has been accused of spreading 'dangerous misinformation...both [McCullough and Malone] are very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people and they have an opinion that's different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is. I had them on," Rogan said in his video statement.

"The problem I have with the term 'misinformation,' especially today, is that many of the things that we of thought as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact," he added, pointing to how before it was considered "misinformation" to say vaccinated people could still catch and spread COVID or that cloth masks don't work in preventing the spread of COVID.

Rogan said he does not know if either McCullough or Malone are right in their opinions but that's the point of the podcast, to have a real conversation.

You can watch his full statement below:

