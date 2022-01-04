Parents of Marine Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal: Our Government Failed Our Son

The parents of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, one of the service members killed during an attack at Kabul’s airport during last August's withdrawal from Afghanistan, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday the U.S. government failed to protect their son by conducting a chaotic and hasty withdrawal.

Shana Chappell, Nikoui's mother, said her son wanted to be a Marine for most of his life.

"He was good in every single way. He was always wanting to help people out. He was always helping out neighbors, friends. He was just – he wanted to be a Marine since he was a toddler," she said.

"Fox & Friends" host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Chappell if she feels if anyone has been held accountable.

"No, I don't. I'm still waiting for them to be held accountable for it. For some reason, they want to put the blame on everyone but themselves but it is actually their faults all of this happened. The 13 that are dead is their fault," she replied.

Steve Nikoui, the father, said he feels very frustrated with how the planning, or lack thereof, resulted in terrorists having an easier opportunity to attack American troops when other options were available.

"You know, we were able to keep our son alive, more importantly, Shana for the last 20 years. Then he goes and joins the military to serve our country and our country can’t protect him the way that he needs to be protected. Bagram Air Force – Bagram Airbase was a more substantial base that they could have done this evacuation from," Nikoui said. "Instead, they let the Taliban overtake that. Then they go to the embassy, they lose that, and ultimately end up over there at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai Airport."

The elder Nikoui added he wants to see General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, resign.

"When I questioned him in Dover, Delaware as to, you know, why wasn't he planning this evacuation out any better he was very hostile and was like, well, this has been planned for months," Nikoui said.

Today would have been Nikoui's 21st birthday:



