Another Blue State Is Hemorrhaging Residents

The state of Illinois experienced a mass exodus from 2020-2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In April 2020, Illinois estimated population was 12,812,508, which dropped down to 12,785,245 in July of the same year. In July 2021, it dropped once again to 12,671,469. At least 122,460 moved out of the state during the year time period.

This is the worst recorded population loss and outmigration in Illinois history, outside of World War II. — Austin Berg (@A_R_BERG) December 21, 2021

It's no surprise people want to leave Illinois, with COVID-19 restrictions that have only gotten worse, as exemplified by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's (D) recent vaccine mandate to live a regular life.

To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up. If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax'd.



This health order may pose an inconvenience to the unvaccinated, and in fact it is inconvenient by design. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 21, 2021

California likewise saw a decrease in people moving to the state between 2020-2021.

Researchers from the California Policy Lab found 38 percent fewer people moved into the state, the trend most notably starting during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States last year.

"I guess I was a little bit surprised to see that entrances had fallen so much. It wasn't so much that we saw it in a particular area. For me, the surprise was that this was a statewide phenomenon," co-author Evan White told KCRA.