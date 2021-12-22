Another Blue State Is Hemorrhaging Residents

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 1:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The state of Illinois experienced a mass exodus from 2020-2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In April 2020, Illinois estimated population was 12,812,508, which dropped down to 12,785,245 in July of the same year. In July 2021, it dropped once again to 12,671,469. At least 122,460 moved out of the state during the year time period.

It's no surprise people want to leave Illinois, with COVID-19 restrictions that have only gotten worse, as exemplified by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's (D) recent vaccine mandate to live a regular life.

California likewise saw a decrease in people moving to the state between 2020-2021. 

Researchers from the California Policy Lab found 38 percent fewer people moved into the state, the trend most notably starting during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States last year.

"I guess I was a little bit surprised to see that entrances had fallen so much. It wasn't so much that we saw it in a particular area. For me, the surprise was that this was a statewide phenomenon," co-author Evan White told KCRA.

