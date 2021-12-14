Don Lemon, Who Works at CNN, Says Fox News Is Not a 'Real News Organization'

CNN host Don Lemon complained on Monday evening about Fox News reporters being called on by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during press briefings because he does not believe Fox News to be a real outlet.

"S.E., we know all of this. Why does Jen Psaki continue to call on Fox in the briefing room? They have been very courteous and kind because if your network is promoting B.S. and lies about what is actually happening in the country and helping to inspire and incite an insurrection, why should they even be able to take part in a legitimate press briefing and legitimate journalism?" Lemon asked.

"Yeah, it's so tough. There are reporters still at Fox, very few and very few getting air time and the last good one left the building and the problem with any good reporters left at Fox is that the prime time people contradict everything they say," S.E. Cupp replied. "So you can report something like COVID is real or the election wasn’t stolen but it’s just going to be contradicted in prime time and that makes you wonder what else are you being told as a fox viewer that these people don’t even believe in? "

Cupp added Fox News does not really believe any of the "garbage they’re pedaling" because all they have to do is "sell it and they don’t care what happens to you."

Host Brian Stelter said typically it is good to have many voices in the press briefing room but bemoaned about correspondent Peter Doocy asking about whether the person accused of setting the Christmas tree on fire outside Fox News' headquarters in New York City has been let off on low bail again is "good governing." Stelter said no one outside of Fox News considers the incident to be a top story anymore.

Fox News being called on at White House press briefings has to do with the fact the network very much engages in legitimate journalism and people actually tune in, unlike another outlet.

No CNN program broke 700K viewers Friday. Cuomo’s replacement in Smerconish drew less than 525K at 9pm. https://t.co/qvcK0f6NFt — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 14, 2021



