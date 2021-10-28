Cori Bush Says Rittenhouse Judge's Ruling Shows 'How Deeply Rooted White Supremacy Is In Our Society'

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) said the judge in the upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse trial is an example of "white supremacy" after he ruled prosecutors and the defense can not refer to the men Rittenhouse shot as "victims."

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said the reason for the ban is because the word "victim" is a "loaded, loaded word." Rittenhouse's defense team can refer to the men he shot, all white men, as "rioter," "looter," or "arsonist" if there is evidence to support such labels.

In response to the news, Bush called Rittenhouse a "white supremacist," adding, "but the victims who were standing up for Black lives are 'rioters', 'looters', and 'arsonists'. That's how much this injustice system values Black lives. That's how deeply rooted white supremacy is in our society."

The white supremacist murderer is 'just a kid', but the victims who were standing up for Black lives are 'rioters', 'looters', and 'arsonists'.



That's how much this injustice system values Black lives.



That's how deeply rooted white supremacy is in our society. https://t.co/3aJOMB9LN2 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 27, 2021

Prosecutors were also upset with Schroeder's ruling and tried to make the case that actions, such as arson and general disorderly conduct, prior to the shootings have no bearing on the incident being litigated.

"If there were any evidence in this case... [that] Mr. Rosenbaum physically attacked anyone else that night, chased anyone else that night, assaulted anyone else that night, threatened anybody with a weapon that night, we can talk about that, but I don't hear any evidence to that effect. All we're talking about is arson, we're talking about being loud and disorderly," Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

"I can't believe some of the things you're saying. I mean, 'all we're talking about is arson,' come on!" Schroeder interjected.