Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (TN-05) has pushed the buttons of the most rabid of leftists and Democrats after he introduced a bill to codify President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from a number of Muslim majority countries. One post managed to get over 20,000 likes and 6 million views.

Muslims don't belong in American society.



Pluralism is a lie. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

America and Islam are incompatible.



Time for a muslim ban. pic.twitter.com/BuzHNo44A5 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 5, 2026

Fact check: TRUE. The burqas and hijabs have no place in this country. Let’s make America look like America again. https://t.co/1OTFeR65FN — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 6, 2026

Congress must pass my Muslim Ban today! https://t.co/ZoDeZxnszB — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 7, 2026

None of them belong here. pic.twitter.com/iOgtujmiGM — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

Ogles, a Christian, also issued a slew of tweets targeting the Islamification of the United States came after numerous Islamic-inspired terror attacks swept over the country just days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury in Iran. Democrats responded to Ogles by calling the congressman a “malignant clown,” "pathological liar,” and an “Islamaphobe,” and called on the GOP to denounce Ogles for his fiery statements. Ogles responded to the chattering from Democrats by bringing to light their shut down of the Department of Homeland Security.

Disgusting comments. America was founded on the idea of religious freedom. Republicans must denounce this now! https://t.co/cAp9YOMAs8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 9, 2026

Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story.



Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society.



And that’s why House Democrats will defeat you in November. pic.twitter.com/p4uT0HqREw — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) March 9, 2026

This disgusting shit doesn’t belong in American society.



And Republicans who support it don’t belong in Congress. pic.twitter.com/qmBw1WeeaE — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) March 9, 2026

This is as unAmerican as it gets. My Republican colleagues must denounce this immediately. https://t.co/CELgp689oc — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 9, 2026

To Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and the high-ranking Democrats flooding X to condemn me:



A Muslim shot and killed three Americans in Texas. Two Muslims tried to blow up New York City...again. Meanwhile, all DHS counterterrorism programs are unfunded because you shut them down. pic.twitter.com/4Kji78jGIE — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

While leaping at the opportunity to condemn Ogles, Democrats have been radio silent on their nominee for Senate in Texas, James Talarico, stating that whites are inherently evil.

An old tweet of James Talarico discussing the White race as a disease has gone viral.



Talarico effectively diagnoses his Whiteness as a "virus" or disease-causing agent that causes pain for minorities, with all White people being considered "contagious" and liable to spread the… pic.twitter.com/HB6u2i0oaq — AF Post (@AFpost) March 4, 2026

Many of the Right have come to the defense of Ogles, with Reps. Keith Self, Brandon Gill, and Chip Roy, fellow members of the anti-Sharia caucus, posting similar messaging. Influencers and think tanks have also echoed the talking points.

Sharia has no place in America.



It never did, and it never will. — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 9, 2026

But for Iran and the Islamists attacking our Western (civilized) way of life - we would not have a TSA - and the security lines - to even worry about existing, much less being defunded by idiotic Democrats. But here we are. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 9, 2026

Ask yourself, does Afghani immigration make America more or less safe? https://t.co/iFQ2X3sblJ — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 9, 2026

Decades of failed conservative politics perfectly distilled



Fight them over there so we don't fight them over here, then double the number of them over here after a massive terror attack



Now they have 1st Amendment rights



Treason draped in fake reverence for the Constitution pic.twitter.com/084spPDCyx — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 9, 2026

There weren't even 100,000 Muslims in America until the 1970s.



America existed for ~200 years without a large Muslim population.



50 years of mass immigration has Turkish, Afghan, and Senegalese Muslims killing Americans in the homeland.



Remigration is the sensible solution. https://t.co/02nsmzgBt5 — White Papers Policy Institute (@WhitePapersPol) March 9, 2026

Saving America will require understanding that we have almost as much of a problem with our legal immigration system as we do with illegal immigration. https://t.co/S22xTwBiSo — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) March 9, 2026

Pushback on mass immigration and the Islamification of the United States continues to take center-stage in many conservative political circles.

