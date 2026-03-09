VIP
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 09, 2026 6:30 PM
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (TN-05) has pushed the buttons of the most rabid of leftists and Democrats after he introduced a bill to codify President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from a number of Muslim majority countries. One post managed to get over 20,000 likes and 6 million views.

Ogles, a Christian, also issued a slew of tweets targeting the Islamification of the United States came after numerous Islamic-inspired terror attacks swept over the country just days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury in Iran. Democrats responded to Ogles by calling the congressman a “malignant clown,” "pathological liar,” and an “Islamaphobe,” and called on the GOP to denounce Ogles for his fiery statements. Ogles responded to the chattering from Democrats by bringing to light their shut down of the Department of Homeland Security.

A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show? Joseph Chalfant
CONGRESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM

While leaping at the opportunity to condemn Ogles, Democrats have been radio silent on their nominee for Senate in Texas, James Talarico, stating that whites are inherently evil.

Many of the Right have come to the defense of Ogles, with Reps. Keith Self, Brandon Gill, and Chip Roy, fellow members of the anti-Sharia caucus, posting similar messaging. Influencers and think tanks have also echoed the talking points.

Pushback on mass immigration and the Islamification of the United States continues to take center-stage in many conservative political circles.

