VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
Dems Are Not Pleased These Folks Are Running for Senate
Dems Are Not Pleased These Folks Are Running for Senate
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
VIP
The Press in Its Coverage of the NYC Protest Attack, and Now Who Will Deliver January 6 News for CBS?!
The Press in Its Coverage of the NYC Protest Attack, and Now Who...
VIP
Why Are Leftist Women So Full of Rage?
Why Are Leftist Women So Full of Rage?
VIP
The Majority of Democrats May Just Want to Be 'Normal'
The Majority of Democrats May Just Want to Be 'Normal'
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
VIP
AI Slop Has Dominated the Operation Epic Fury Information Landscape
AI Slop Has Dominated the Operation Epic Fury Information Landscape
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show?
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does...
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People
Despite Terror Attacks, Dems Vow to Continue DHS Shut Down to Block ICE From Polling Sites
Despite Terror Attacks, Dems Vow to Continue DHS Shut Down to Block ICE...
Tipsheet

Trump Promises 'Death, Fire, and Fury' Should Iran Interfere With Oil Transportation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 09, 2026 10:00 PM
Trump Promises 'Death, Fire, and Fury' Should Iran Interfere With Oil Transportation
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that “death, fire, and fury will reign upon” the Persian state should they interfere with the transportation of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea trade route.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that American forces would strike the country “twenty times harder” and will “make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back,” he said in his post to Truth social. The IRGC still seems to think that they are in the driver's seat, however. They claim that they will be the ones to determine the end of conflict, but that would only be true in the sense that they would choose the date of their surrender.

Trump's message comes after an Iranian announcement claiming that they would allow nations who would expel American and Israeli diplomats to have free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of oil futures fell sharply after a climb this weekend, especially after Trump stated that he believed that the U.S.-Israeli coalition was nearing an end to Operation Epic Fury in a press conference on Monday. Trump has said that he believes that the United States is well ahead of its 4 to 5 week schedule to decimate the Iranian regime.

Recommended

A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show? Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ENERGY IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Operation Epic Fury entered its 10th day on Monday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show? Joseph Chalfant
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People Joseph Chalfant
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police Amy Curtis
Dems Are Not Pleased These Folks Are Running for Senate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show? Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement