Trump Promises 'Death, Fire, and Fury' Should Iran Interfere With Oil Transportation

President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that “death, fire, and fury will reign upon” the Persian state should they interfere with the transportation of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea trade route.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that American forces would strike the country “twenty times harder” and will “make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back,” he said in his post to Truth social. The IRGC still seems to think that they are in the driver's seat, however. They claim that they will be the ones to determine the end of conflict, but that would only be true in the sense that they would choose the date of their surrender.

BREAKING: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say, in response to Trump, that they will be the ones who 'determine the end of the war'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 10, 2026

Trump's message comes after an Iranian announcement claiming that they would allow nations who would expel American and Israeli diplomats to have free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷 Iran says any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and US ambassadors will get free passage through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow. — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 9, 2026

The price of oil futures fell sharply after a climb this weekend, especially after Trump stated that he believed that the U.S.-Israeli coalition was nearing an end to Operation Epic Fury in a press conference on Monday. Trump has said that he believes that the United States is well ahead of its 4 to 5 week schedule to decimate the Iranian regime.

PRESIDENT TRUMP on when the war in Iran will end: "I think soon, very soon. Look, everything they have is gone, including their leadership." pic.twitter.com/ke0omxUETI — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 9, 2026

U.S. forces have hit more than 5,000 targets inside Iran; sunk or damaged more than 50 ships: Centcom — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 9, 2026

Crude oil price:



18 hours ago: 🔴 $117



Now: 🟢 $87 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 9, 2026

BREAKING: Crude oil price is down 8%, now trading at $83. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 9, 2026

Operation Epic Fury entered its 10th day on Monday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.