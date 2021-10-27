'Come On!' Kenosha Judge Didn't Buy Rittenhouse Prosecutors Downplaying Rioters' Destructive Acts

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder was not happy with how prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial were downplaying the actions of the rioters on the night the shootings took place.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said any alleged misconduct by Joseph Rosenbaum prior to being shot has no bearing on the case at hand. Rosenbaum was the first person shot by Rittenhouse after Rosenbaum chased him into a car parking lot.

"What I am hearing from the defense say is, for example, 'Mr. Rosenbaum started fires that night.' Well, that has nothing to with the allegation that he chased after Mr. Rittenhouse and tried to physically attack him," Binger said. "Arsonists or alleged arson has nothing to do with an alleged physical assault."

Binger added Rosenbaum being filmed by Townhall that night saying the N-word and taunting the armed civilians to shoot him is separate from the actual shooting.

"If there were any evidence in this case...Mr. Rosenbaum physically attacked anyone else that night, chased anyone else that night, assaulted anyone else that night, threatened anybody with a weapon that night, we can talk about that, but I don't hear any evidence to that effect. All we're talking about is arson, we're talking about being loud and disorderly," Binger continued.

"I can't believe some of the things you're saying. I mean, 'all we're talking about is arson,' come on!" Judge Schroeder interjected.

Schroeder ruled prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial can not use the term "victim" to describe Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz while the defense team can use the terms such as "rioter," "looter," or "arsonist" to describe the men Rittenhouse is charged with shooting.

