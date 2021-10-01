Women

Washington Post Changes Style Guide to Erase Pregnant Women

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Post Changes Style Guide to Erase Pregnant Women

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Washington Post's Instagram editor Travis Lyles announced on Friday the newspaper has changed its style guide to be more "inclusive" on how they will refer to those who are pregnant in stories.

While the term "pregnant woman" and "pregnant women" will still be used in cases where the person's gender identity is known, but the Post noted "we exclude those who are transgender and nonbinary. However, we must take care that our efforts to be more inclusive do not come at the expense of other marginalized groups, such as women, and add to feelings of exclusion."

The note adds, "In other situations, to be more inclusive, use pregnant women and other pregnant individuals. Yes, this is a bit of a mouthful, but it has the benefit of being the most inclusive way to phrase it in a story."

Other terms that are now acceptable at the Post include, but are not limited to: pregnant patients, the pregnant population, those who are pregnant, and pregnant individuals.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Lyles has since deleted the tweet after getting backlash over the announcement. Lyles was blocking people, including women, who were criticizing the style guide changes.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Study Reveals What We Already Knew About Transgender Athletes
Matt Vespa
Newsom Institutes Unnecessary Vaccine Mandate for Kids K-12, Teachers Still Exempt
Spencer Brown
Disarray: Socialists Whine They Aren’t Getting Their Insane Wishlist
Katie Pavlich
Biden Heads to Capitol Hill in an Attempt to Salvage His Agenda
Katie Pavlich
So Many Illegal Immigrants Could Come to the US This Month Even the MSM Is Sounding the Alarm
Julio Rosas
Pregnant Nurse That Refused COVID-19 Vaccine Put on Suspension: It Makes You Feel ‘Disposable’
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular