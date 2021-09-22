Texas Resident Whose Land Illegal Immigrants Cross on a Daily Basis Has a Message for Biden

DEL RIO, Texas — Marsha Morgan's property sits right on the banks of the Rio Grande, and it has become a very popular spot for illegal immigrants to cross into the U.S. as the river is very shallow, making it relatively safe to walk across.

This has made it challenging for Morgan to maintain the property as illegal immigrants often leave garbage and soaked clothes behind after changing into dry clothes once they make it to the U.S. side of the river.

"It's frustrating because there's not much that we can do about it. I feel the Biden administration has put us in this mess, but yet, we have no support. As a landowner, I feel like we should have some rights, but at this moment, it seems like the illegals have more rights than we do as American citizens and property owners."

On the ground in Del Rio, Texas for @townhallcom. This large group has just crossed the river from Mexico and many say they are from Venezuela. Only Texas state troopers were here at first to intercept them. pic.twitter.com/0dfnHdH9kp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2021

Morgan, whose family has owned the riverfront land for 14 years, said they have never dealt with such a large number of illegal immigrants continually crossing their yard in the past.

"Nothing like this. You know, a few would trickle over here and there, not, you know, a line of them crossing the river," she explained.

Morgan's message to the Biden administration was simple: "They need to do their jobs. They need to do what they were elected to do. They need to protect us all and wake up. They created a disaster."

While most of the recent illegal crossings in Del Rio have been by the international bridge, Morgan still deals with up to dozens of crossings a day. An 8-month pregnant woman from Honduras, who crossed through Morgan's property, waited for two hours for a Border Patrol van to pick her up.