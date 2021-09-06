Portland Threatens to No Longer Do Business with Texas In Response to Pro-Life Law

Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) released a statement explaining since Texas has a new pro-life law, the city council will vote on Wednesday to end business dealings with the state.

The new law, which took effect at the beginning of September, bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which can be heard around six weeks into the pregnancy.

Wheeler explained the intent is "to ban the City’s future procurement of goods and services from, and City employee business travel to, the state of Texas" since the new law is going to ban "an estimated 85% of all abortion procedures in the state."

"The ban will be in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court. City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution. The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances." "This law does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant. This law does not recognize or show respect for the human rights of those who may become pregnant. This law rewards private individuals for exercising surveillance and control over others’ bodies. It violates the separation of church and state. And, it will force people to carry pregnancies against their will."

Liberals' and progressives' response to the Texas new law has intensified, with some comparing the state and Republicans to the Taliban.

