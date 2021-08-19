Even White House Reporters Are Calling Out Biden for Not Taking Their Questions on Afghanistan

The honeymoon phase between the White House press corps and President Joe Biden seems to finally be over with the president continually refusing to take their questions about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Biden has held two live events at the White House with members of media present but each time he walked away from the reporters after he was finished speaking. The repeated slights at the press have lead to White House reporters voice their frustrations.

Dem Sen. Mark Warner said earlier there are “tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces.” https://t.co/29WXqWI1ml — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 16, 2021

Today would be a great day for journalists to be able to ask the president of the United States questions about Afghanistan. Aside from yesterday’s ABC interview, he hasn’t taken questions on Afghanistan (or anything else) since last Tuesday. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 19, 2021

Audible scoffs from some in the press pool as the President once again delivers remarks, but takes no questions.



Biden has not taken any reporter questions since the Taliban took Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/dKuYf7JRip — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 18, 2021

Biden did sit down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to talk about the poorly executed evacuations in Kabul as it looks as though there are still thousands of Americans trapped in the city.