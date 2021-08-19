White House

Even White House Reporters Are Calling Out Biden for Not Taking Their Questions on Afghanistan

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Aug 19, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The honeymoon phase between the White House press corps and President Joe Biden seems to finally be over with the president continually refusing to take their questions about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Biden has held two live events at the White House with members of media present but each time he walked away from the reporters after he was finished speaking. The repeated slights at the press have lead to White House reporters voice their frustrations. 

Biden did sit down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to talk about the poorly executed evacuations in Kabul as it looks as though there are still thousands of Americans trapped in the city.

