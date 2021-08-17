Afghanistan

It Begins: Taliban Confiscates Private Firearms Because There Is No Need to Have Them Anymore

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

The Taliban told Reuters they have started confiscated firearms from residents of Kabul because they are no longer needed since they do not intend to harm innocent civilians.

"We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," a Taliban official told Reuters.

Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter Taliban fighters came to his company compound to inquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

It is certainly a weapon and military gear bonanza as videos from Afghanistan show Taliban troops taking over large caches of firearms and vehicles left behind from the Afghan military in their humiliating retreat.

When questioned by a reporter on what the U.S. has planned to prevent further weapons or gear from falling into the hands of the Taliban during a press conference at the Pentagon on Monday, Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, "I don’t have the answer to that question."

