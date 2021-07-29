Surprise, Surprise: Number of Illegal Immigrants Who Check in with ICE After Being Released Is Extremely Low

As large numbers of illegal immigrants continue to cross into the United States and hand themselves over to Border Patrol, it has created a logistical and processing nightmare for U.S. immigration authorities. As a result of the large influx, illegal aliens have been released without a notice to appear in court.

Axios reports in addition to the 50,000 migrants who were released without a notice to appear, only 13 percent report to their local Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office once they reach their intended destination within the country:

"Just 6,700 migrants who crossed between mid-March and mid-July showed up at ICE offices as of Monday, one source briefed on Department of Homeland Security data told Axios. "16,000 have not showed up and passed the 60-day reporting window they were given. That's 2.4 no-shows for every one that has checked in. "Another roughly 27,000 migrants who crossed and were released during the same time frame have yet to turn up, but remain within the 60-day window for reporting. One DHS official emphasized that nearly 70% of migrants are within the 60-day window or have reported to ICE."

In addition to no-shows, it has been confirmed by a local Texas police department along the U.S.-Mexico border that illegal immigrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are released to the general public.

"We want to inform the public about the current situation we have encountered and ask that the citizens of La Joya to exercise social distancing measures and that they please use face masks in order to prevent the spread of Covid -19 or its variants," the La Joya Police Department said.