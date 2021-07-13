Democrats

Texas State Democrats Break Out Into Cringey Rendition of 'We Shall Overcome' to Protest Voting Bill

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Texas State Democrats Break Out Into Cringey Rendition of 'We Shall Overcome' to Protest Voting Bill

Source: CBSN/Screenshot

The state Democrats who fled Texas to Washington, D.C. in order to avoid voting on an election integrity bill have been unable to make their stunt any less laughable.

From accidentally showing off their rack of Miller Lite on their bus to their charter flights to talking about their "sacrifice" of not doing their jobs, the group of Democratic state congressional members took their hilarity to a new cringe-worthy level during their press conference outside the Capitol building.

After one member finished speaking with the press, the group began to sing, let's just say, an interesting version of "We Shall Overcome."

Their lackluster performance was predictably mocked on Twitter.

The group should stick to their day jobs, especially since this whole ordeal is the result of them avoiding their day jobs.

Not to be outdone with their self-aggrandizing, Texas Rep. Gene Wu posted a picture of his "fist meal as a fugitive."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Car Accidents Are Now Being Used to Smear Police Officers as Racist
Matt Vespa
FDA Adds Warning of Rare Nerve Syndrome to Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
Spencer Brown
RNC Dismantles Biden's 'Lies and Theatrics' Ahead of Speech on Voting Reforms
Reagan McCarthy

Nurses Union to CDC: Bring Back the Mask Mandate
Matt Vespa
McConnell Slams Biden's 'Global Embarrassment' Withdrawal of Troops From Afghanistan
Reagan McCarthy
What Are Texas Democrats Thinking?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular