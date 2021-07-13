Texas State Democrats Break Out Into Cringey Rendition of 'We Shall Overcome' to Protest Voting Bill

The state Democrats who fled Texas to Washington, D.C. in order to avoid voting on an election integrity bill have been unable to make their stunt any less laughable.

From accidentally showing off their rack of Miller Lite on their bus to their charter flights to talking about their "sacrifice" of not doing their jobs, the group of Democratic state congressional members took their hilarity to a new cringe-worthy level during their press conference outside the Capitol building.

After one member finished speaking with the press, the group began to sing, let's just say, an interesting version of "We Shall Overcome."

Texas House Democrats just broke into song during a press conference on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/h9lMfa4tHN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

Their lackluster performance was predictably mocked on Twitter.

You guys, I just can't. I just can't. https://t.co/y8PzVmfX0J — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 13, 2021

Question: what song will they be singing in prison? https://t.co/P3tTwXZinH — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 13, 2021

They sang a botched version of "We Shall Overcome," singing "we will overcome" instead. https://t.co/Omadzv15Uz — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 13, 2021

when you have one to many Miller Lites... — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 13, 2021

The group should stick to their day jobs, especially since this whole ordeal is the result of them avoiding their day jobs.

Not to be outdone with their self-aggrandizing, Texas Rep. Gene Wu posted a picture of his "fist meal as a fugitive."