Head of Border Patrol Is Stepping Down Amid Immigration Crisis

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down from his post, according to the Washington Examiner.

Scott made the announcement during a video conference meeting with regional chiefs from around the country. Scott became head of Border Patrol on February 2, 2020, serving a total of 29 years with the agency. U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will be taking temporary control after Scott leaves.

Washington Post reporter Nick Miroff said Scott got a "notice of a direct reassignment today, giving him option to relocate, resign or retire" because the "Biden admin is removing him, clearing path for leadership overhaul at Border Patrol."

Update: Scott received a notice of a direct reassignment today, giving him option to relocate, resign or retire. He told colleagues he'll remain in the role for another 60 days or so.

Biden admin is removing him, clearing path for leadership overhaul at Border Patrol.



Scott has been vocal on the ongoing border crisis that gained steam after President Joe Biden's administration reversed or halted many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

While we are unquestionably experiencing a massive migration influx on the southern border, we know that this activity is driven by the same transnational criminal organizations that smuggle drugs and other contraband across our borders.



#BorderSecurityisNationalSecurity https://t.co/usOBDi6TJC — Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) June 22, 2021

Border Security means protecting #America and everyone in it.



Amazing work out of Tucson Sector, where USBP #BORSTAR agents worked jointly with @CBPAMO and @Arizona_DPS. Together, these #FirstResponders sprang into action and rendered aid to the abandoned group.

It was announced on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S.-Mexico on Friday.