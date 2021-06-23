Illegal Immigration

Head of Border Patrol Is Stepping Down Amid Immigration Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 3:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down from his post, according to the Washington Examiner.

Scott made the announcement during a video conference meeting with regional chiefs from around the country. Scott became head of Border Patrol on February 2, 2020, serving a total of 29 years with the agency. U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will be taking temporary control after Scott leaves.

Washington Post reporter Nick Miroff said Scott got a "notice of a direct reassignment today, giving him option to relocate, resign or retire" because the "Biden admin is removing him, clearing path for leadership overhaul at Border Patrol."

Scott has been vocal on the ongoing border crisis that gained steam after President Joe Biden's administration reversed or halted many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

It was announced on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally be visiting the U.S.-Mexico on Friday.

Most Popular