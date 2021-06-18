Psychiatrist Who Fantasized About Shooting White People Says White People Are 'Psychopathic'

The psychiatrist who gave a lecture at Yale University’s School of Medicine where she told faculty and staff she has had fantasies about shooting white people in the head remained unapologetic in a new interview.

In the interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Dr. Aruna Khilanani remained said white people are "psychopathic" and the "good apples" analogy does not apply to them.

"I'm talking about people have this idea that racism is something if you're consciously racist, or if you're a Klan member. I'm making the claim that racism is something that is unconscious and is actually in everyone. Everyone uses these words systemic...and yet individually when you call them out, they'll be like, 'You can't say that,'" Khilanani said.

Hill then asked Khilanani, based on her "expertise," if she would consider white people to be "psychopathic."

"I think so, yeah. I mean, I think that there's many lies that, I didn't get to that part because what I delivered was only part of a first series of talks, but the level of lying that white people that has started since colonialism, we're just used to it," Khilanani said.

In our exclusive interview, Dr. Aruna Khilanani explains why she said there were “no good apples” among White people. She also explains her claim that White people are “psychopathic.” pic.twitter.com/CMfrz5vO3K — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 17, 2021

In the lecture, which Yale said does not represent the values of the school, Khilanani said. "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a favor."

Khilanani also said a white therapist once told her in psychoanalysis that she was “psychotic” whenever she expressed anger at racism. She told the New York Times after her comments gained widespread attention that her words were being taken out of context.

"My speaking metaphorically about my own anger was a method for people to reflect on negative feelings. To normalize negative feelings. Because if you don’t, it will turn into a violent action," she explained.