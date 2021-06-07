kamala harris

Guatemalan Protesters Had Quite the Message for Kamala Harris During Her Visit

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 5:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Guatemalan Protesters Had Quite the Message for Kamala Harris During Her Visit

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris got a cold welcome from some protesters in Guatemala City during her first international visit. The trip to a northern triangle country is part of her task of trying to address the root cause of the massive influx of illegal immigration that has plagued the new administration.

Harris' motorcade passed by some protesters who had banners that read "Kamala Mind Your Own Business," "Kamala Go Home," and "Kamala Trump Won," according to the New York Post.

While this week is her first trip outside the United States as vice president, it hasn't exactly been all great. Before having her first meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Giammattei blamed the Biden-Harris administration for incentivizing people from his country and others to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The message changed to 'we're going to reunite families and we're going to reunite children. The very next day the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States," Giammattei said during an interview with CBS News.

During their joint press conference on Monday, Harris said people should not try to illegally enter the United States because they will be turned back. Her message is the latest in mixed messaging from the Biden administration, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stating during a White House press conference in March it's not that they didn't want people to come, it's just they didn't want people to come at that moment.

Recommended
Why Are All the Experts Such Dopes?
Kurt Schlichter

As for visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, Harris said she would rather take meetings with leaders than make what she called "grand gestures."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Latest Attempt by the Liberal Media to Distract Us Over Trump DOJ Story Just Blew Up
Matt Vespa
'You Will Be Turned Back': Harris Claims U.S.-Mexico Border is Secure
Spencer Brown
Would Trump Choose Mike Pence as Running Mate in 2024? The Former President Weighs In.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Oh, So That's When Fauci Learned COVID Might Have Been a Lab Leak?
Matt Vespa
China's Communists are Very Upset the U.S. Donated Vaccines to Taiwan
Katie Pavlich

What House Republicans Discovered at the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular