Police Crack Down on Rioters as Brooklyn Center Enters Third Night of Unrest

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, were in no mood to have riots continue outside the city's police department building on Tuesday. Crowds gathered outside once again to protest the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday. It appears the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, used her sidearm when she meant to use her taser.

Rioters within the protesting crowd started to shake the fence protecting the Brooklyn Center Police Department building and throwing objects at officers outside, prompting a response from law enforcement. Police used tear gas, flashbangs, and pepper balls to clear the rioters away from the area, as they did the night before.

Brooklyn Center: Crowd is now shaking the fence and officers are macing some demonstrators as they get more aggressive pic.twitter.com/z2GIK0pr7j — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 14, 2021

Demonstrators are now throwing tons of objects at BCPD officers. Multiple riot control grenades have been deployed pic.twitter.com/neIUg4DsCU — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 14, 2021

Once officers were out from behind the fencing, they cracked down much more quickly on rioters than the previous night.

This group was quickly rushed by police and then detained pic.twitter.com/NTyEKnHK59 — Richie??McG?? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 14, 2021

The moment police unexpectedly rushed the group using shields and umbrellas. Those who held their ground were tackle and detained.



I barely made it out myself! pic.twitter.com/YwxZiArYG4 — Richie??McG?? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 14, 2021

Rioters also threw objects at Minnesota National Guard vehicles as they drove by.

Rioters throw objects at National Guard as they pass by on their way to the Brooklyn Center Police Department pic.twitter.com/SEFawSDYnC — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 14, 2021

The effects of Potter's shooting of Wright continue to wreak havoc within the city government. Potter has resigned and the city manager, Curt Bogane, was fired for stating that Potter deserved to have due process. Mayor Mike Elliott was given "command authority" over the city's police department, which is normally under the city manager's control.