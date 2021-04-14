Minnesota

Police Crack Down on Rioters as Brooklyn Center Enters Third Night of Unrest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, were in no mood to have riots continue outside the city's police department building on Tuesday. Crowds gathered outside once again to protest the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday. It appears the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, used her sidearm when she meant to use her taser.

Rioters within the protesting crowd started to shake the fence protecting the Brooklyn Center Police Department building and throwing objects at officers outside, prompting a response from law enforcement. Police used tear gas, flashbangs, and pepper balls to clear the rioters away from the area, as they did the night before.

Once officers were out from behind the fencing, they cracked down much more quickly on rioters than the previous night.

Rioters also threw objects at Minnesota National Guard vehicles as they drove by.

The effects of Potter's shooting of Wright continue to wreak havoc within the city government. Potter has resigned and the city manager, Curt Bogane, was fired for stating that Potter deserved to have due process. Mayor Mike Elliott was given "command authority" over the city's police department, which is normally under the city manager's control. 

