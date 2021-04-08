'We Will NOT Allow This': TX Gov. Greg Abbott Vows to Fight Biden's Gun Control Measures

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on his Twitter account President Joe Biden is "threatening our 2nd Amendment rights" after he unveiled gun control executive orders at the White House on Thursday.

"We will NOT allow this in TX. It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing," Abbott said.

As Katie previously reported, Biden's executive orders include:

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

"Nothing, nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. Their phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake, what we are talking about. But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell 'fire' in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech," Biden said.

During the White House press briefing after Biden's announcement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today's orders are just the begining.