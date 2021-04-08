Texas

'We Will NOT Allow This': TX Gov. Greg Abbott Vows to Fight Biden's Gun Control Measures

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 4:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
'We Will NOT Allow This': TX Gov. Greg Abbott Vows to Fight Biden's Gun Control Measures

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on his Twitter account President Joe Biden is "threatening our 2nd Amendment rights" after he unveiled gun control executive orders at the White House on Thursday.

"We will NOT allow this in TX. It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing," Abbott said.

As Katie previously reported, Biden's executive orders include:

  • The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”
  • The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.
  • The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.
  • The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions. 
  • The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.
  • The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

"Nothing, nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. Their phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake, what we are talking about. But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell 'fire' in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech," Biden said.

Recommended
Goodbye to My Brother -- for Now
David Limbaugh

During the White House press briefing after Biden's announcement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today's orders are just the begining.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Did NBC Really Have to Include This Detail in Report on Prince Philip's Death?
Leah Barkoukis
There Was Another Mass Shooting...But You'll Easily Figure Out Why There's Media Silence Over It
Matt Vespa
American Infrastructure Has 'Racism Physically Built' Into It, According to Buttigieg
Leah Barkoukis
Gov. Cuomo Accuser Details Pattern of Misconduct: 'You Can Never Tell Anyone'
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Louisiana Attorney General Landry Prepares For Energy War
Sarah Lee
Confirmed: The Laptop Belongs to Hunter Biden...And the Liberal Media Can Eat a Ton of Crow
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular