Tables Have Turned: Jen Psaki Was Outraged When It Was Trump Who Ordered Bombings In Syria

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It will be interesting to see how White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will spin a tweet she sent in 2017 when she was outraged when the Trump administration ordered military strikes in Syria in the aftermath of the Biden administration doing the same on Thursday.

The airstrikes were targeting an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria, according to Fox News.

"Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country," Psaki tweeted on April 7, 2017.

While the White House did not respond to a reporter's inquiry about their legal grounds for the new strikes, the National Security Council said the airstrikes were pursuant to the president’s Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel.

As Matt previously wrote, President Biden himself was heavily critical of Trump's approach to the Middle East, by withdrawing U.S. troops from the region, during the 2020 campiagn.

