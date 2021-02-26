Joe Biden Should Circle Back to...Joe Biden About These Syrian Airstrikes

Well, it looks like we’re going back to war again. Joe Biden decided to bomb Syria last night. I mean, the minimum wage cannot be included in the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the $2,000 relief check promise has been walked back, his OMB nominee, Neera Tanden, is about to go down in flames, and COVID deaths surpassed 500,000. I guess it was time to bomb something, right? Nothing gets America more riled up and united than when we bomb something, but after a decade of war, thousands of lives lost, and trillions spent on these nation-building projects in the Middle East that have only caused more instability, we’re done. Oh, and it’s also allowed Iran to increase its regional clout and they’re about to inch closer to acquiring nuclear weapons so—America is back, huh (via Fox News):

These days you don’t truly Become President until you bomb Syria based on questionable intelligence — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 26, 2021

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria Thursday, a senior official told Fox News. In the first known military action by President Biden, multiple facilities were struck by American F15 fighter jets that targeted Iraqi border-based Shia militia groups, Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada. Both forces are suspected of having received funding and military support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The senior official said the strike was "shot across the bow" and a defensive strategy, intended to deter Iran and its militia from launching rockets at U.S. forces in the region, like the recent attacks in Iraq. The Defense Department later confirmed the strikes.

Hmmm:

As President, I will use military power responsibly and as a last resort. We will not go back to forever wars in the Middle East. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump, do you think the American people want another war in the Middle East? Des Moines certainly doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/uFgQuqg1oL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 5, 2020

Let's be clear: Donald Trump does not have the authority to take us into war with Iran without Congressional approval. A president should never take this nation to war without the informed consent of the American people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2020

Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) April 7, 2017

Yet, the best reactions were actually from the Biden administration itself. ‘Circle back Psaki’ and even the president himself had some interesting tweets about the Middle East. I’ll just leave it at that. Maybe Joe Biden should talk to…Joe Biden about his airstrikes. As for progressives, well, they were promised COVID relief checks and they got a bombing run instead. They’re not happy. Folks, how can you be shocked here? This is why if you’re a progressive, it would have been better for Trump to get a second term. The country is exhausted from the same party in the White House for nearly a decade. Trump can’t run again. There’s a void—and the progressive wing within the Democratic Party would be stronger. Waiting another four years to get started on things like Medicare for All is much better than having that put on the backburner for another decade or so. That’s what happened with Biden’s win and with a 50-50 Senate and the chance of the GOP retaking control in 2022—substantial health care reform isn’t happening, but there are no more mean tweets, right?

So, @JoeBiden bombs Syria and kills the minimum wage hike, confirming every fear progressives had. Soon they'll renege on getting $2000 checks to everyone in the middle class by limiting who gets it (to appease their donors). The establishment is back! And it absolutely sucks. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 26, 2021

ME: WHERE THE FUCK IS MY 2000 DOLLARS?



THEM: IT'S ONLY BEEN 37 DAYS, GIVE HIM TIME



JOE BIDEN: I'M GOING TO NUKE SYRIA, JACK — JAKE FLORES (@feraljokes) February 26, 2021

BREAKING: @JoeBiden just bombed Syria. American imperialism rages on no matter which party is in power. — Ryan Knight ??? (@ProudSocialist) February 26, 2021

On the 36th day of his presidency, Joe Biden bombed Syria, gave up on a $15 minimum wage, and didn't send out survival checks to the millions of people going hungry. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) February 26, 2021

Joe Biden 30 days in office:



Cancel Student Debt Bomb Syria pic.twitter.com/prWG6RWdMq — Colleen ?? (@TheLeftTea) February 26, 2021

Joe Biden in his first month:



- Bombed Syria and Somalia



- Is maintaining the wars on Yemen and Afghanistan



- Is sending more troops to Iraq



- Approved hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons deals for Raytheon



But won’t give $2,000 checks to Americans during a pandemic. — Malik Saqib Awan (@MalikSa15748722) February 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/S2CQtMkF1B — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) February 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/rAhR5LVkqf — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) February 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/P2ZlMWxS8g — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) February 26, 2021

The progressive meltdown is delicious to watch since this was utterly predictable. Not to mention there appear to be some Biden folks who thought he would never bomb the Middle East which is just adorable. This is your president. Enjoy.