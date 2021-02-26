Syria

Joe Biden Should Circle Back to...Joe Biden About These Syrian Airstrikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Well, it looks like we’re going back to war again. Joe Biden decided to bomb Syria last night. I mean, the minimum wage cannot be included in the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the $2,000 relief check promise has been walked back, his OMB nominee, Neera Tanden, is about to go down in flames, and COVID deaths surpassed 500,000. I guess it was time to bomb something, right? Nothing gets America more riled up and united than when we bomb something, but after a decade of war, thousands of lives lost, and trillions spent on these nation-building projects in the Middle East that have only caused more instability, we’re done. Oh, and it’s also allowed Iran to increase its regional clout and they’re about to inch closer to acquiring nuclear weapons so—America is back, huh (via Fox News):

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria Thursday, a senior official told Fox News.

In the first known military action by President Biden, multiple facilities were struck by American F15 fighter jets that targeted Iraqi border-based Shia militia groups, Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada.

Both forces are suspected of having received funding and military support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The senior official said the strike was "shot across the bow" and a defensive strategy, intended to deter Iran and its militia from launching rockets at U.S. forces in the region, like the recent attacks in Iraq.

The Defense Department later confirmed the strikes.

Hmmm:

Yet, the best reactions were actually from the Biden administration itself. ‘Circle back Psaki’ and even the president himself had some interesting tweets about the Middle East. I’ll just leave it at that. Maybe Joe Biden should talk to…Joe Biden about his airstrikes. As for progressives, well, they were promised COVID relief checks and they got a bombing run instead. They’re not happy. Folks, how can you be shocked here? This is why if you’re a progressive, it would have been better for Trump to get a second term. The country is exhausted from the same party in the White House for nearly a decade. Trump can’t run again. There’s a void—and the progressive wing within the Democratic Party would be stronger. Waiting another four years to get started on things like Medicare for All is much better than having that put on the backburner for another decade or so. That’s what happened with Biden’s win and with a 50-50 Senate and the chance of the GOP retaking control in 2022—substantial health care reform isn’t happening, but there are no more mean tweets, right?

The progressive meltdown is delicious to watch since this was utterly predictable. Not to mention there appear to be some Biden folks who thought he would never bomb the Middle East which is just adorable. This is your president. Enjoy. 

