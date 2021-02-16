Donald Trump

Axios Plays Defense for VP Harris After She's Caught Lying About Trump's Vaccine Distribution Plan

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Axios Plays Defense for VP Harris After She's Caught Lying About Trump's Vaccine Distribution Plan

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Axios did the right thing and committed real journalism when it posted a video interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on its Twitter account, only to then play defense for the new Democratic administration when the interview showed Harris lying about the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

It started when Axios posted a quote from Harris in the tweet they posted, where she said the Trump administration had no "national strategy or plan" for COVID-19 vaccines and "we're starting from scratch." In the same tweet, Axios then quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, as saying the Biden administration is "not starting from scratch."

The Trump administration did have a national distribution plan under Operation Warp Speed, resulting in almost one million daily doses being administered before Biden took office on January 20. This fact was used to call out Harris by Twitter users, using Axios' tweet.

Axios then deleted the original tweet and replaced it with Harris still making her untrue claim but without Fauci's quote.

In the article for the Harris interview, Axios did not include Fauci's quote they had included in the first tweet.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Schumer Ducks Question on Cuomo's Nursing Home Coverup
Reagan McCarthy
Turley: One of Raskin's Claims About Trump Was 'Breathtaking' and 'Chilling'
Cortney O'Brien
Dr. Fauci Flip Flops on Kamala Harris’ Vaccine Distribution Plan 'Starting from Scratch' Comment
Julio Rosas
Rep. Zeldin Scoffs at Biden's 'Big Goal' for Vaccines
Cortney O'Brien
Potential DeSantis Challenger Gaslights Voters on Florida's COVID Successes
Reagan McCarthy
Gaslighting: Cuomo Lies and Deflects in First Presser After Nursing Home Scandal Breaks Through
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular