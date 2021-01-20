Fox News

WaPo Columnist Max Boot Embarrasses Himself After Calling for the FCC to Deplatform Fox News

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
WaPo Columnist Max Boot Embarrasses Himself After Calling for the FCC to Deplatform Fox News

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

If there is a bad take coming from the Washington Post's op-ed pages, you can guarantee the author is either Jennifer Rubin or fedora enthusiast Max Boot and Monday's op-ed was Boot's time to shine.  

In an op-ed titled, "Trump couldn’t have incited sedition without the help of Fox News," Boot argues for the Federal Communications Commission to essentially deplatform Fox News since he blames the network for the riot at the Capitol building:

"To its credit, Fox News acknowledged that Joe Biden won. But, reports Media Matters for America, “in the two weeks after Fox News called the election for Biden, Fox News cast doubt on the results of the election at least 774 times.” According to NPR, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said Trump’s opponents in the government were guilty of “treason” and that it would be “criminal” for Republicans to recognize Biden’s victory. Fox News host Mark Levin told viewers: “If we don’t fight on Jan. 6 on the floor of the Senate and the House — and that is the joint meeting of Congress on these electors — then we are done.”

"The pro-Trump insurrectionists were listening."

When sharing his article on Twitter, Boot said, "Biden needs to reinvigorate the FCC to slow the lies and sedition from Fox and other right-wing broadcasters."

Putting his non-sensical argument aside, one of the main problems with his call for the FCC to basically shut down Fox News is that the FCC does not regulate cable news, as only broadcast networks are under FCC jurisdiction.

Recommended
Standing Up to the Mob
John Stossel

Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Fox New's Brit Hume called out Boot's massive mistake.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN’s Tapper Using a Phrase That Is Only in Keeping with CNN's Hatred of Donald Trump
Matt Vespa

Here Is What Joe Biden Plans to Do Right After Being Sworn In
Katie Pavlich
Justice Sotomayor Swears in Kamala Harris as Vice President
Reagan McCarthy
Watch: In Final Message, Trump Says 'We'll Be Back in Some Form'
Leah Barkoukis

Don't Let the Biden Admin Rewrite History on Operation Warp Speed
Cortney O'Brien
One Senate Democrat Is Not on Board With Pressuring Cruz, Hawley to Resign
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular