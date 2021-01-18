Mika Brzezinski Scolds Facebook Leadership for Trying to Suck Up to Biden: 'You Need to Be Shut Down!'

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski went on a rant against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for helping foment the Capitol riot, saying their social media website should be shut down.

Brzezinski said the actions Facebook has taken, such as targeting QAnon conspiracy pages and removing President Trump's accounts, are too little, too late since the riot already happened.

"And Mika, the amazing thing is again, I just want to underline this really quickly, the algorithms at Facebook actually promote this extremism. They promote the extremism within," Joe Scarborough said.

"I know. But to her point about, you know, getting ready for Joe Biden. If this is some sort of last-minute suck up to Joe Biden by Twitter or Facebook, all you’ve done is shown just how impactful everything that you’ve been doing so far has been in terms of spreading disinformation. You have shown how it drops the minute you actually take action. You have shown that you should have done this a long time ago/ And perhaps there wouldn’t be people dead," Brzezinski said.

"I mean, really honestly, the leadership of Facebook is pathetic. Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg, you guys are pathetic. You have — you make no — you make absolutely no reason about your actions. You could have done this a long time ago, you decided to do it now. 'Huh? I wonder who is going to be president now? Maybe this will make them happy.' No, you have just shown him why you need to be shut down. You need to be shut down," she continued. "Nobody needs what you have to offer. You have destroyed this country. And quite frankly, it’s still happening right now."

After the riot, which left five people dead, Sandberg received heavy criticism for claiming much of the social media planning to get people to Washington, D.C., including storming the Capitol building, on January 6 was "largely" not organized on Facebook.



