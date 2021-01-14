National Guard
VIP

The Capitol Building Has Been Turned into a Heavily Fortified Area for Inauguration Day

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Capitol Building Has Been Turned into a Heavily Fortified Area for Inauguration Day

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Capitol building and nearby congressional offices have gotten a makeover, and for all the wrong reasons. More than a week after Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, the U.S. government is taking no chances for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday.

The fence type that was heavily used to protect government buildings in cities across the country during the BLM riots last year is now set up in a large perimeter that extends beyond the grounds of the Capitol. In addition to the fencing, 20,000 National Guardsmen from several states are expected to be in Washington, D.C., by Saturday and will be in town through Inauguration Day.

The perimeter now encloses the Senate and House offices that are across the street from the Capitol building. There are multiple checkpoints manned by armed National Guardsmen and Capitol Police. Law enforcement and soldiers are placed all around the fence as well. Repairs to the windows that were broken are still underway, along with making the Capitol ready for Inauguration Day.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

While photos of National Guardsmen sleeping all over the inside of the Capitol building went viral on Wednesday, that was no longer the case on Thursday as accommodations have been made to house the large number of service members who are now in the area.

The National Guardsmen who were not on guard duty were busy moving items and their gear to staging areas.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Poll Should Have Mitch McConnell Rethinking Support for Trump's Removal
Matt Vespa
Louie Gohmert Weaponizes Pelosi's Own Words Against Her
Matt Vespa

Major Twist in US Capitol Storming Might Have Gutted the Democrats' Narrative on Trump Impeachment
Matt Vespa
With These Figures, It's No Shock Why Republicans Got Swept by Democrats in Georgia
Matt Vespa
New Jersey Includes Very Questionable Category of People Who Are Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Officials Give Update on Security Plans Ahead of Biden's Inauguration
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular