The Capitol Building Has Been Turned into a Heavily Fortified Area for Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Capitol building and nearby congressional offices have gotten a makeover, and for all the wrong reasons. More than a week after Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, the U.S. government is taking no chances for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday.

The fence type that was heavily used to protect government buildings in cities across the country during the BLM riots last year is now set up in a large perimeter that extends beyond the grounds of the Capitol. In addition to the fencing, 20,000 National Guardsmen from several states are expected to be in Washington, D.C., by Saturday and will be in town through Inauguration Day.

Last night I visited the @VaNationalGuard with @USNationalGuard CMSgt Tony Whitehead at our Capitol. The 1-111th FAR Soldiers I spoke to knew their task and purpose, were qualified on their weapons, and every BTRY 1SG and Commander was on the line with their Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/xEioVMYM2X — Michael A. Grinston (@16thSMA) January 14, 2021

The perimeter now encloses the Senate and House offices that are across the street from the Capitol building. There are multiple checkpoints manned by armed National Guardsmen and Capitol Police. Law enforcement and soldiers are placed all around the fence as well. Repairs to the windows that were broken are still underway, along with making the Capitol ready for Inauguration Day.

While photos of National Guardsmen sleeping all over the inside of the Capitol building went viral on Wednesday, that was no longer the case on Thursday as accommodations have been made to house the large number of service members who are now in the area.

The National Guardsmen who were not on guard duty were busy moving items and their gear to staging areas.