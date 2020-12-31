Jon Ossoff Dodges If He Is Influenced By the CCP Through Past Business Deals

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff was not in the mood to answer Fox News reporter Peter Doocy's question if he is concerned about potential influence from the Chinese Communist Party through his past foreign business deals.

Ossoff had profited off of a media company that was owned in part by the Chinese government and did not disclose those dealings before the primary.

"Recently we saw that the Chinese government tried to make inroads with a young Democratic lawmaker, Eric Swalwell. Are you concerned that through a payment to a well-known young Democrat, somebody linked to China or the Chinese through another company could be trying to influence you?" Doocy asked.

"Come on man. You are a serious reporter. Do you really believe that the TV channel in Hong Kong airing an investigation that my company produced of ISIS war crimes in Iraq, is what you're implying that it is or what David Perdue implying what it is?" Ossoff replied.

"So the Chinese government does not try to influence young politicians in the United States?" Doocy asked.

"Look, Chinese intelligence operations in the United States are a great threat to our national security. And that’s why it’s so concerning that we have a senator like David Perdue," Ossoff said. "Senator David Perdue bragged under oath about how he spent most of his career outsourcing American jobs to China. He operated factories in Shenzhen province in China in cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party and you should explain that on the record."

In 2012, Ossoff encouraged his Twitter followers to follow China Xinhua News, which is the official media company for the CCP.



