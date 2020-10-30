Former Obama Advisor Axelrod Says Republicans Closing the Gap on Dems in Florida 'Is a Concern'

David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack, told CNN on Friday it is very concerning Republicans are starting to outpace Democrats in the early vote count in Florida as Election Day comes closer.

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota said she had talked with Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), who said, "I screamed, hollered, called, lobbied from the top to the bottom" to the Biden campaign because their get out the vote efforts were lacking in the crucial state.