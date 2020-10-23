Top Biden Advisor Accuses Trump of Spreading 'Russian Misinformation' By Bringing Up Hunter Scandal

Symone Sanders, a senior advisor to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, accused President Trump of spreading "Russian misinformation" by bringing up the latest scandal about Biden's son, Hunter Biden’s, alleged business dealing in foreign counties in order to gain access to then-Vice President Biden.

"What’s been the preparation for former Vice President Biden about that and what is he prepared to do in response?" MNSBC host Joy Reid asked Sanders before the final debate on Thursday.



"So, Joy, unfortunately, if the president decides to attack Joe Biden and his family tonight on the debate stage, it won’t be the first time that that’s happened. You know, Donald Trump tried this. It didn’t work. We saw how Joe Biden responded in the last debate. Called it out as smears, ugly smears designed to attack his family for no reason except I guess the president thinks it’s politically popular, politically advantageous for him," Sanders said.

“So if Donald Trump would like to attack vice president Biden’s family tonight, I don’t know how well that’s going to go over with the voters. Joe Biden, he’ll be ready. Let’s just be clear, if the president decides to amplify these latest smears about the vice president and his surviving son, that is Russian misinformation. Okay? That is what he is doing. We should call it as such," she continued.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday the U.S. intelligence community has no evidence to suggest the stories about Hunter Biden and his alleged emails are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Right before the final debate, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski told reporters about the Biden family's foreign dealings and directly implicated Joe Biden.

"I'm making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family. Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese. I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first-hand knowledge of this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinksi said.



