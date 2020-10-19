Director of National Intelligence Throws Cold Water on Hunter Biden Story Being Russian Disinformation

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox Business on Monday the U.S. intelligence community has no evidence to support the idea that the new stories about Hunter Biden and his alleged emails are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The New York Post broke the story last week that it had emails from a laptop Biden dropped off at a repair store and never returned to pick it up. According to the Post, the emails show Biden arranged a meeting between a Burisma top executive and his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden. The Post further published personal photos that came from the hard drive the repair store owner handed over because he wanted it out of his shop.

"I want to start, on the validity of all this because, we have been doing a deep dive into this laptop and e-mails when indicate Hunter Biden was cashing in on his father’s position. Adam Schiff, from the chairman of the Intel Committee out and about on Sunday morning shows saying all this news is just Russian disinformation, and not true," host Maria Bartiromo said. "You were the director of national intelligence, you see more intelligence than anybody in the country. Other than the president of the United States. So you can tell us what is real and what is fake. Is this Russian disinformation, Director?"

"Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that there is no intelligence that supports that and we have is a shared no intelligence with Chairman assist or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden's laptop is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. It is simply not true," said Ratcliffe, who recently served as a House Republican from Texas.

"So, Maria, funny that some of the people that complained the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence unfortunately in this case, it is Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who as you pointed out Friday said the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden's laptop and e-mails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign," he said.

Since the publication of that and other related stories, it has set off a firestorm in the political world, with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claiming the emails are part of a Russian disinformation effort to interfere in the presidential election. Social media platforms initially censored users from sharing the story hours after it was published.



