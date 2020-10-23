Americans Tuned Into Fox News More Than Any Other Cable or Broadcast Network For Final Debate

Fox News was Americans' number one choice to watch the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday.

Fox News netted an average of 14.7 million total viewers, of which 4.16 million were in the critical 25-54 age demographic between 9:10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC News came in second place with 10.8 million total viewers, then NBC News with 10.2 million viewers, CNN came in fourth with 7.2 million viewers, MSNBC with 6.7 million viewers, and finally CBS News with 5.5. million viewers.

When it came to all Fox News Digital properties, Facebook, and YouTube, the network had 6.3 million total video streams of the debate, according to Adobe Analytics.

On social media, Fox News was also number one in total debate-related social engagement among the news competitive set on Facebook and Instagram and had 2.7 million total debate-related interactions, which comprised over half of all debate-related social engagement among the news competitive set, according to Socialbakers.

The final debate was much more orderly than the first debate hosted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, as the debate commission had the ability to mute Trump's and Biden's microphones. The rules also changed to where each candidate had two-minute sessions that were agreed to not be interrupted.

Trump noticeably did not interrupt Biden as much as during the first debate and stayed more on message. Among Biden's mishaps, he noticeably threw former President Barack Obama under the bus when he tried to explain the failure for the administration to accomplish immigration reform.