When the topic of immigration came up in the final presidential debate, moderator Kristen Welker pointed out that immigration reform was never accomplished under the Obama administration. And this, she reminded viewers, “had been a key promise during the administration.” Beyond that, there’s no disputing that Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden “presided over record deportations, as well as family detentions at the border before changing course.” Welker wanted to know why Americans should trust Biden with immigration reform now if he were to become president.

Biden’s first reaction was to throw his former boss under the bus.

“Because we made a mistake made. It took too long to get it right. Took too long to get it right. I’ll be President of the United States, not Vice President of the United States," he replied. "Within a 100 days, I’m going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people. And all of those so-called dreamers, those DACA kids, they’re going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship. ... We owe them. We owe them."

The answer comes as President Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Biden. He stopped in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and has an event planned for Saturday in Miami.