Supreme Court

Sen. Tillis Calls Out the Left’s Vile Online Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 6:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Tillis Calls Out the Left’s Vile Online Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

Source: CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used the beginning of his time of questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to call out the vile rhetoric progressives and liberals have used against her since her nomination.

"To your family, I would encourage all your family members and your students who are your children, your students too, are mercifully taking a break to treat social media like roadkill, just don’t look at it because if you do, you’re going to regret it," Tillis said.

He then provided some examples of such rhetoric into the official Senate record.

"I’m also going to ask unanimous consent to put forth some articles or tweets from prominent people that I think give you an idea of the guerrilla tactics being used right now and this is sounded a whole lot like a lobbying session almost as if you’re being interviewed to become a U.S. Senator so you can decide policy on the Affordable Care Act and a number of other things that I will get to," he explained. "Behind the curtains, we are seeing people say all kinds of things about you."

These are some of the tweets:

Of course, those were just a few examples of some of the sexist and disturbing rhetoric aimed at Barrett and her family. During the first day of her confirmation hearing, Slate ran the following story:


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why Nancy Pelosi Labeled Wolf Blitzer and the MSM as 'Apologists' for the GOP
Beth Baumann

LATEST: SCOTUS Shuts Down 2020 Census...For Now
Matt Vespa
Absolute Idiocy: Mazie Hirono Pretty Much Asked Amy Coney Barrett If She Raped Anyone
Matt Vespa

LIVE: Senator Asks ACB If She's a White Supremacist Sympathizer

What's Hilarious About the Liberal Media's Response to ACB Answer on Abortion Question
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Anti-Segregation Crusade From Black Church Story Just Took a Punch to the Mouth
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular