Sen. Tillis Calls Out the Left’s Vile Online Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used the beginning of his time of questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to call out the vile rhetoric progressives and liberals have used against her since her nomination.

"To your family, I would encourage all your family members and your students who are your children, your students too, are mercifully taking a break to treat social media like roadkill, just don’t look at it because if you do, you’re going to regret it," Tillis said.

He then provided some examples of such rhetoric into the official Senate record.

"I’m also going to ask unanimous consent to put forth some articles or tweets from prominent people that I think give you an idea of the guerrilla tactics being used right now and this is sounded a whole lot like a lobbying session almost as if you’re being interviewed to become a U.S. Senator so you can decide policy on the Affordable Care Act and a number of other things that I will get to," he explained. "Behind the curtains, we are seeing people say all kinds of things about you."

These are some of the tweets:

And if there aren't enough hours in the day for her to work and mother those kids, when she portrays herself as a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career, isn't she telling a lie? — Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020

Some White colonizers "adopted" Black children. They "civilized" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

The White savior idea is literally 567 years old, at least. It is so deeply held, so widespread, no wonder there was such a visceral and angry reaction to my challenging that racist idea; my challenging the fallacy that the White savior is "not racist." — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 27, 2020

It’s a very weird thing to watch these old creeps congratulate a handmaid on her clown car vagina. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) October 12, 2020

Of course, those were just a few examples of some of the sexist and disturbing rhetoric aimed at Barrett and her family. During the first day of her confirmation hearing, Slate ran the following story:

Barrett has established who she is: a shameless careerist who believes nobody can stop her. https://t.co/0EffANIGGK — Slate (@Slate) October 12, 2020



