ACB Showcases Her Judicial Intellect to the Nation During This One Moment

Testifying to Congress is no easy thing, especially if you're sitting for a job interview to be considered to be on the highest court in the land while there's a political firestorm raging in the background.

But Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett was showcased just how qualified she is to be a judge during Sen. John Cornyn's line of questioning during her second day of confirmation hearings.

"Most of us have multiple notebooks and books and things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?"

Barrett held up the only notepad she had.

"Is there anything on it?" Cornyn asked.

"The letterhead that says United States Senate," Barrett replied.

In other words, Barrett had been answering tough questions for hours, and with many hours to go, about potential rulings, Supreme Court precedents, and her past rulings and opinions all without needing extra help.

A congressional reporter for ABC noted at the start of Tuesday's hearing how devoid of notes Barrett was.

Judge Barrett is using no notes. pic.twitter.com/zqZ6QGckOq — Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) October 13, 2020





Conservatives on Twitter praised how well Barrett has been performing during her hearings.