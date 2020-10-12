Riots

Portland Rioters Tear Down Statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt for 'Day of Rage'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Portland Rioters Tear Down Statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt for 'Day of Rage'

Source: Twitter/Screenshot

Rioters in Portland took to the streets once again on Sunday night, but instead of going after police officers, they targeted businesses and public statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt as part of a "Day of Rage."

According to videos posted to Twitter, rioters used ropes and chains to tear down the statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt, cheering as they fell.

Other businesses and buildings in the area were also damaged before Portland Police Bureau officers were able to disperse the crowd.

The PPB declared the gathering a riot after receiving reports of property being damaged.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Schumer on Court Packing: Nothing Is Off the Table
Katie Pavlich

LIVE Blog: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
How Sen. Ernst Plans to Turn the Tables on Her Democratic Colleagues at ACB Hearings
Cortney O'Brien
Who Biden's Reportedly Considering for Attorney General
Leah Barkoukis
American Bar Association Awards Judge Barrett a 'Well-Qualified' Rating
Reagan McCarthy

Flashback: What Biden Said About Court Packing As a Senator
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular