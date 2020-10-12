Portland Rioters Tear Down Statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt for 'Day of Rage'

Rioters in Portland took to the streets once again on Sunday night, but instead of going after police officers, they targeted businesses and public statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt as part of a "Day of Rage."

According to videos posted to Twitter, rioters used ropes and chains to tear down the statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt, cheering as they fell.

Statue being pulled down a bit ago, posted by this account, which seems to be Tracy Molina. https://t.co/h6xrGqOOtk #Portland pic.twitter.com/Z4vPsGdnht — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 12, 2020

Archive, crowd cheering after statue toppled -Portland pic.twitter.com/OPO14E7u4J — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 12, 2020

Now Lincoln. The second statue is toppled in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/dizgPMkFgf — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 12, 2020

Other businesses and buildings in the area were also damaged before Portland Police Bureau officers were able to disperse the crowd.

The PPB declared the gathering a riot after receiving reports of property being damaged.