Portland Rioters Throw Molotov Cocktails at Police as Unrest Continues

A Portland rioter was caught on camera, from multiple angles, throwing a Molotov cocktail at Portland police officers during early Thursday morning's riot in the downtown area.

In videos posted to Twitter by reporters, Portland police can be seen advancing towards rioters to push them away from the area when an individual can be seen throwing the Molotov cocktail at officers, causing them to scatter to avoid being hit by the petrol bomb.

The officers then rush towards the part of the crowd where the Molotov cocktail was thrown from in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Protestor throws Molotov at police pic.twitter.com/i3afKRalAT — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 24, 2020

#PORTLAND: someone just threw a Molotov at Portland Police as officers moved in and declared the event an riot. #PortlandProtests #pdxprotest pic.twitter.com/culZvhAkcL — pierce singgih (@piercesinggih) September 24, 2020

Someone threw a molotov at officers. pic.twitter.com/I79I9ygSFe — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) September 24, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau said one officer was hit in the foot and it was not the only Molotov cocktail that was thrown at officers:

"A Portland Fire Medic was nearby and able to extinguish the flames. Had this incendiary not been stopped immediately, it could have caused serious physical injury to the officer. A second Molotov cocktail was thrown towards officers near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street, and a third Molotov cocktail was thrown at officers near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Main Street. As the crowd was dispersed they aggressively threw rocks at officers and other projectiles."

Thirteen people were arrested Thursday night and were booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

"I am glad we were able to make arrests and hold people accountable for the reprehensible acts of violence," said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell.