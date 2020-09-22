Mazie Hirono Insists Court Packing Is 'Long Overdue' And Will Be Discussed If Dems Take the Senate

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told CNN anchor John Berman on Tuesday the idea of packing the Supreme Court with more justices is "long overdue" and it will be discussed to be put into action should the Democrats take back the Senate in the upcoming election.

"What about after the election and going forward? Joe Biden was asked last night repeatedly if he wins the election, would he favor adding more justices to the Supreme Court. He would not answer that question. Where do you stand on that?" Berman asked.

"This is long overdue court reform as far as I’m concerned, and I have been thinking about court reform and what we can do regarding the Supreme Court to make it so much more objective. So this is not something that a lot of us have not thought about," Hirono, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said.

"But on the other hand, after the election, we only have a serious discussion about any of these things if the Democrats take back the Senate. But the first danger is, what’s going to happen in November when the Supreme Court takes up the Affordable Care Act? That is what everybody should be worried about and concerned," she continued.

Berman then asked what she would like to hear from Biden on the idea of court-packing.

"What I get from Joe Biden is, first and foremost, he has to get elected. Let’s keep our eye on the ball. The people of America have a very clear choice in Joe Biden who will address the pandemic, not lie to the American people, who will bring integrity and honesty," Hirono said. "Something we haven’t seen in four years of this administration. All we have is lies, chaos. So, first and foremost, Joe Biden has to get elected, Kamala Harris has to get elected. Democrats need to get elected to the Senate. We need to take back the Senate so we can address some of the hypothetical things you’re talking about, but which I have been thinking about for years now."

Hirono said on Monday Senate Democrats are looking at all the tools at their disposal to "keep Mitch McConnell from shoving this nominee down our throats" in the aftermath of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying last Friday.



