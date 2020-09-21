Claire McCaskill Accuses Sen. McConnell of 'Killing' the Senate for Planning on Voting on Trump's SCOTUS Pick

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) lamented the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday, but she said she was also upset at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) "killing" the Senate for planning to vote on whoever President Trump chooses to replace her.

During her appearance on "Morning Joe" Monday, McCaskill said she has "quit understanding the lack of outrage by people who support Donald Trump. I cannot fathom it," adding he is "denigrating" the country's law enforcement and intelligence communities.

McCaskill, who is now a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC, said her daughter cried when she told her the news about Ginsburg's death.

"And now he’s got his number one guy in the Senate — you know, I am so sad about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When I called my daughter, who’s in her 20s, to tell her, she sobbed on the phone. My heart was breaking for her because it struck her so at her core. So yes, I am sad about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death," McCaskill said.

"But the other thing I’m sad about over the weekend, Joe, is the death of the United States Senate. That’s going to be the book that's written about Mitch McConnell. He’s killed the Senate with this power over principle, as Jon Meacham said. Not only is Donald Trump killing the institutions that lift this country up and make it strong, Mitch McConnell is killing the United States Senate with what he’s doing," she continued.

Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday he has narrowed down his Supreme Court pick and plans on making the announcement late in the week, Friday or Saturday, to allow time for Ginsburg's funeral services.

"These are really top people, to get on this list," Trump said. "I'm looking at five, probably four, very seriously. I'm going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday and I will announce it on Friday or Saturday...these are the finest people in the nation. Young people."



