NAACP Hammered for Calling the Terrorist Attacks on 9/11 a 'Horrific Incident

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 1:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was slammed on Twitter on Friday for the tweet their account sent for the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. In their post, the NAACP said their organization is remembering  "all the lives lost and families affected during the horrific incident that occurred in 2001."

Users on Twitter were quick to criticize the NAACP for the heavily sanitized language used to describe the planned attacks that claimed almost 3,000 American lives. 

To mark the solemn anniversary, President Trump traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed nearby after passengers onboard fought the hijackers to prevent the airplane from reaching its intended target.

"When terrorists raced to destroy the seat of our democracy, the 40 of Flight 93 did the most American of things: They took a vote, and then they acted," Trump said. "Together, they charged the cockpit, they confronted pure evil, and in their last act on this earth, they saved our capital."

"The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall, and fight back."

