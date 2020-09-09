Congress

Zero Congressional Democrats Have Signed Onto Pledge Opposing Defunding the Police

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2020 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Zero Congressional Democrats Have Signed Onto Pledge Opposing Defunding the Police

Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Many Congressional Republicans have signed onto the Heritage Action for America's Police Pledge, where they affirm their belief in supporting the nation's police departments and vow to not vote in favor of any bill or resolution that would defund police agencies. 

In contrast, zero Congressional Democrats have signed onto the pledge despite Heritage Action sending it to their offices.

The 12 Republican senators who have signed onto the pledge are:

  • Josh Hawley (MO) 
  • Tom Cotton (AR) 
  • Joni Ernst (IA) 
  • Todd Young (IN)
  • Mike Braun (IN) 
  • Marsha Blackburn (TN) 
  • Ted Cruz (TX) 
  • Thom Tillis (NC) 
  • Rick Scott (FL) 
  • Steve Daines (MT) 
  • David Perdue (GA) 
  • Kelly Loeffler (GA)

House Republicans who signed the pledge include:

  • Kevin McCarthy (CA)
  • Liz Cheney (WY)
  • Matt Gaetz (FL)
  • Andy Biggs (AZ)
  • Doug Collins (GA)
  • Chip Roy (TX)
  • Lee Zeldin (NY)

"The American people don't support defunding the police — they are extremely opposed. Our battleground state polling found that four out of five voters oppose defunding; about 70% total 'strongly oppose.' It's not a partisan issue, but Democrats are so beholden to the far left-wing that they refuse to do something as simple as signing a pledge to support the police," Noah Weinrich, press secretary for Heritage Action, told Townhall. "We have invited Democrats to sign, but not a single one has. It's clear that Americans of almost all political persuasions support the police. I fully expect that there will be a backlash against the leaders who are complicit in the war on police."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
So Who's the SJW That Thought a Whites Only Cafe Was a Good Idea?
Bronson Stocking
Liberal Reporter Shreds Credibility of Atlantic Editor Peddling Fake News About Trump Denigrating War Dead
Matt Vespa
Reporter Asks Why It's Okay For Trump to Hold Rallies. McEnany Explains a Glaring Double Standard.
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: No, Joe Biden, Trump Isn't Defunding the Police. You Are.
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
Mueller Claimed Under Oath He Wasn't a Candidate for FBI Director. Documents Show Otherwise.
Katie Pavlich
Another October Surprise Executed Early? Timing of Liberal Media's New COVID Panic Push Is Beyond Transparent
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular