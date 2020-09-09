Zero Congressional Democrats Have Signed Onto Pledge Opposing Defunding the Police

Many Congressional Republicans have signed onto the Heritage Action for America's Police Pledge, where they affirm their belief in supporting the nation's police departments and vow to not vote in favor of any bill or resolution that would defund police agencies.

In contrast, zero Congressional Democrats have signed onto the pledge despite Heritage Action sending it to their offices.

The 12 Republican senators who have signed onto the pledge are:

Josh Hawley (MO)

Tom Cotton (AR)

Joni Ernst (IA)

Todd Young (IN)

Mike Braun (IN)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Ted Cruz (TX)

Thom Tillis (NC)

Rick Scott (FL)

Steve Daines (MT)

David Perdue (GA)

Kelly Loeffler (GA)

House Republicans who signed the pledge include:

Kevin McCarthy (CA)

Liz Cheney (WY)

Matt Gaetz (FL)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Doug Collins (GA)

Chip Roy (TX)

Lee Zeldin (NY)

Our police officers risk their safety for ours every single day. That’s why I will NEVER support efforts to defund our police & that’s why I signed the #PolicePledge to support our officers. I will always #BackTheBlue — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) September 8, 2020

Today I signed @Heritage_Action’s "Police Pledge,” a commitment to firmly support our nation’s police officers and oppose any legislation that would defund the police.



Read the full pledge here ?? https://t.co/3F3i450p8W pic.twitter.com/jLVoy6mhww — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) September 8, 2020

"The American people don't support defunding the police — they are extremely opposed. Our battleground state polling found that four out of five voters oppose defunding; about 70% total 'strongly oppose.' It's not a partisan issue, but Democrats are so beholden to the far left-wing that they refuse to do something as simple as signing a pledge to support the police," Noah Weinrich, press secretary for Heritage Action, told Townhall. "We have invited Democrats to sign, but not a single one has. It's clear that Americans of almost all political persuasions support the police. I fully expect that there will be a backlash against the leaders who are complicit in the war on police."