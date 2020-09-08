Seattle

Seattle Rioters Attacked Police Officers with Molotov Cocktails and Projectiles During Labor Day Unrest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 10:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
Seattle Rioters Attacked Police Officers with Molotov Cocktails and Projectiles During Labor Day Unrest

Source: Seattle Police Department/Screenshot

Warning: Post contains graphic language

Seattle Police Department officers made multiple arrests after a Labor Day demonstration outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild office building turned into a riot, with some in the crowd throwing projectiles and Molotov cocktails at them.

SPD announced in a press release 22 individuals who took part in the rioting were arrested, with charges ranging from arson, assault, obstructing, and failure to disperse. A box full of extra Molotov cocktails was recovered after it was dropped by its carrier when the officers moved in to make arrests.

Rioters continued to throw rocks, bottles, and explosives at the officers who were pushing the crowd away from the SPOG building, according to SPD.

Video posted to Twitter showed officers on bicycles rushing the makeshift human barricade to disperse the crowd. The barricade quickly melted away as protesters and rioters ran away.

SPD also released body camera footage showing rioters fighting with officers as they moved people down the street. One man can be seen either kicking or attempting to kick an officer that fell to the ground. The Molotov cocktail that was thrown did not hit anyone and was quickly put out by an officer.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Good News for President Trump Out of Miami
Cortney O'Brien
Tom Cotton: Kamala Harris Has Thrown in With the Anti-Vaxxers on Wuhan Coronavirus
Katie Pavlich
McConnell Calls Out Pelosi, Schumer on Why They're Really Blocking Wuhan Coronavirus Relief
Katie Pavlich
Elise Stefanik Blasts Cuomo's COVID Policies in New Ad
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
John Bolton Delivers Ultimate Blow to the Atlantic's Fake News Piece on Trump
Leah Barkoukis

This University Course Explains a Lot About Why We're Seeing Anarchy in the Streets
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular