Seattle Rioters Attacked Police Officers with Molotov Cocktails and Projectiles During Labor Day Unrest

Warning: Post contains graphic language

Seattle Police Department officers made multiple arrests after a Labor Day demonstration outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild office building turned into a riot, with some in the crowd throwing projectiles and Molotov cocktails at them.

SPD announced in a press release 22 individuals who took part in the rioting were arrested, with charges ranging from arson, assault, obstructing, and failure to disperse. A box full of extra Molotov cocktails was recovered after it was dropped by its carrier when the officers moved in to make arrests.

Rioters continued to throw rocks, bottles, and explosives at the officers who were pushing the crowd away from the SPOG building, according to SPD.

Images of Molotov cocktails recovered outside SPOG office. pic.twitter.com/uxlYG5OXg2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

Video posted to Twitter showed officers on bicycles rushing the makeshift human barricade to disperse the crowd. The barricade quickly melted away as protesters and rioters ran away.

When the mob showed up to the Seattle Police Officers Guild office - with Molotov Cocktails hoping to do damage - there was a pleasant surprise. The union blared @johnrich and @bigandrich. It triggered the agitator who was streaming last night. #BackTheBlue (warning: language) pic.twitter.com/7TchCD8L8W — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Once @SeattlePD wrecked through the Antifa barricade made of umbrellas, the “Fu*K SPD” rally was over within a matter of seconds. Great work tonight by SPD. #seattleprotest #seattleriots pic.twitter.com/KdfhOXu8ht — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) September 8, 2020

SPD also released body camera footage showing rioters fighting with officers as they moved people down the street. One man can be seen either kicking or attempting to kick an officer that fell to the ground. The Molotov cocktail that was thrown did not hit anyone and was quickly put out by an officer.



